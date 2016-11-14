WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* Poland's Bank Handlowy plans to continue paying out dividends, the lender's chief executive officer told a news conference on Monday.

* The Polish unit of Citibank, spent almost all of its 2015 profit on dividend payout.

* Bank Handlowy also aims to maintain double-digit return on equity (ROE) next year. In the third quarter Handlowy's ROE stood at 11.8 percent.

* Earlier on Monday Handlowy reported Q3 net profit of 145 million zlotys ($35.50 million), up by 3 pct vs a year ago. ($1 = 4.0844 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)