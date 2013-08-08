EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
WARSAW Aug 8 Polish lender Bank Handlowy , a unit of Citigroup reduced the value of provisions for bad loans for the first time in 5-1/2 years in the second quarter, helping it beat expectations with a 30-percent net profit rise.
Handlowy joined several other Polish lenders in reporting better-than-expected results, also boosted by hefty gains on its bond portfolio thanks to record low yields on Polish government debt.
The bank cut its bad loan provisions by 29 million zlotys ($9.2 million), mainly due to an improvement in the quality of retail loans.
Analysts have said the upbeat results from local lenders could be an early sign that Poland's economy is slowly bouncing back after barely avoiding a recession at the start of the year, which would have been its first in more than two decades.
Handlowy said it earned some 200 million from its bond portfolio, helping it report a net profit of 300 million zlotys compared to 242 million expected by analysts.
Shares in Handlowy rose 3.8 percent in early Thursday trade. The stock had gained 7 percent this year compared to a 10-percent rise of Warsaw's banking index.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.