WARSAW May 7 Bank Handlowy, a Polish unit of Citigroup, is ready to increase its dividend paid from 2012 profit compared to 2011, if only such a move is allowed by the regulator, the bank's chief executive said on Monday.

Handlowy proposed to pay a dividend of 2.76 zlotys per share from 2011 profit. The bank beat forecasts on Monday with a 34 percent rise in first-quarter net earnings, helped by gains from financial operations.