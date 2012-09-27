STOCKHOLM, Sept 27 Hennes & Mauritz :
* Says h&m is ramping up the pace of expansion
* Says the expansion plan for the financial year 2012 has been
increased to
around 300 new stores net from 275 previously planned.
* Says sales in the period 1 - 25 September 2012 increased by
14 percent in
local currencies compared to the same period last year
* Says h&m continued to gain market share in Q3
* Says conditions in the fashion retail industry continued to
be challenging in
many markets
* Says new concept "& other stories" will offer a broad range
of shoes, bags,
jewellery, beauty products, lingerie and clothes for women
* Says the launch of h&m shop online in the US has been moved
to summer 2013
* Says Chile will become h&m's first market south of the
equator when the first
h&m store opens in Santiago de Chile during the first half of
2013
* Says in Q3 markdowns in relation to sales were at the same
level as in the
corresponding quarter last year.