STOCKHOLM Jan 9 Hennes & Mauritz :
* & other stories to launch in ten European countries
* Says new concept & other stories, will launch its first
collections during
spring in seven cities and through an online store on
stories.com in ten
European countries
* Says & other stories is launching its first stores in
Barcelona, Berlin,
Copenhagen, London, Milan, Paris and Stockholm
* Says an online store launches on stories.com in Belgium,
Denmark, Finland,
France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and
United Kingdom.
* Says will be offering women a wide range of shoes, bags,
accessories, beauty
and ready-to-wear