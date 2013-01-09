STOCKHOLM Jan 9 Hennes & Mauritz : * & other stories to launch in ten European countries * Says new concept & other stories, will launch its first collections during

spring in seven cities and through an online store on stories.com in ten

European countries * Says & other stories is launching its first stores in Barcelona, Berlin,

Copenhagen, London, Milan, Paris and Stockholm * Says an online store launches on stories.com in Belgium, Denmark, Finland,

France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and United Kingdom. * Says will be offering women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty

and ready-to-wear