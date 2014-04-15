BRIEF-Chengdu Hongqi Chain to pay FY 2016 annual div on April 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.19 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 24, for FY 2016
STOCKHOLM, April 15 Hennes & Mauritz : * In March, the h&m group total sales including vat increased by 13 percent in
local currencies compared to the same month last year
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.19 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 24, for FY 2016
SHANGHAI, April 19 Hyundai's China joint venture is facing "severe challenge" due to a complex political and economic environment and tough local competition, the firm's chairman said on Wednesday, amid a political stand-off between China and South Korea.