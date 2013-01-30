BRIEF-Toyota recalls certain model year 2016 & 2017 Tacoma vehicles
* Toyota recalls certain model year 2016 and 2017 Tacoma vehicles
STOCKHOLM Jan 30 Hennes & Mauritz Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson told a news conference: * sees neutral effect also in H1 on gross margin from cotton prices,
currency, transport costs
* Toyota recalls certain model year 2016 and 2017 Tacoma vehicles
DETROIT, June 1U.S. automakers on Thursday reported flat May sales after two months of declines, and that was enough for investors to bid up shares of General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.