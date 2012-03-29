March 29 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust on Thursday sold C$175 million ($175 million) of eight-year debentures, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.45 percent issue, due March 2, 2020, was priced at 100.07 to yield 4.440 percent or 246.7 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were the bookrunning managers of the sale.