BRIEF-HyAS&Co to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 38,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,540 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 13
Oct 25 H & T Group PLC : * Following five years with h&t, Alex Maby, group Finance director of h&t, is
leaving the group * Steve Fenerty, currently commercial director of the group, will succeed alex
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 38,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,540 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 13
* Says appointed P. Jayarama Bhat as part time (non executive) chairman and Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD and CEO of bank Source text: http://bit.ly/2oWQouX Further company coverage: