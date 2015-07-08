By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, July 8 On-demand cleaning company
Handy Technologies was sued this week by a worker alleging she
should be classified as an employee, the latest in a debate over
whether workers in the sharing economy are independent
contractors or employees entitled to benefits.
The proposed class action lawsuit, filed in a Massachusetts
federal court on Tuesday, seeks reimbursement of expenses and
minimum wages for Handy workers. The results of the broader
legal battle could reshape the sharing economy, as companies say
the contractor model allows for flexibility that many see as key
to their success.
Last month, a California labor official found that one San
Francisco-based driver for ride service Uber was an employee and
entitled to expenses. An ultimate finding against companies like
Handy and Uber could force them to pay Social Security, workers'
compensation, and unemployment insurance.
Maisha Emmanuel has worked as a Handy cleaner in the Boston
area since last May and was often paid less than minimum wage,
according to her lawsuit. One week she worked more than 30 hours
and was paid only $14 because she had to buy a cleaning kit, the
lawsuit said.
In a statement, Handy said its workers "make on average over
$17 an hour per job" using its platform.
"We are creating opportunities for thousands of
professionals who now have access to economic security for
themselves and their families," the company said.
Emmanuel's case was filed by the same attorney who brought
two similar, high profile lawsuits against Uber and Lyft. In the
past year at least three lawsuits alleging worker
misclassification have been filed against Handy, while
competitor Homejoy has faced at least four, according to Westlaw
dockets.
One of the cases against Handy is pending, another is in
arbitration, and a third was withdrawn. The four cases against
Homejoy are pending.
In May, technology blog Techcrunch reported that Handy was
in acquisition talks for Homejoy. Homejoy representatives could
not immediately be reached for comment.
Handy's venture backers include TPG Growth, and last month
the company announced it had reached one million customer
bookings.
The lawsuit in U.S. District Court, District of
Massachusetts is Maisha Emmanuel vs. Handy Technologies Inc.,
15-12914.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Bernard Orr)