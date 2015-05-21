HONG KONG May 21 The parent of Chinese solar company Hanergy Thin Film Power Group said on Thursday it is "in good financial condition" a day after shares in its listed unit tumbled nearly 50 percent.

In a statement posted on its website, the parent company also said it had not sold any of the 30.6 billion shares it holds in its Hong Kong-listed unit, which was suspended from trading on Wednesday following the share plunge.

The Beijing-based group has not engaged in any financial derivative trading with any institutions or individuals, using its shares in its Hong Kong listed subsidiary, it added.

Hong Kong-listed Hanergy Thin Film Power lost half its market value of nearly $40 billion in 24 minutes on Wednesday, and a source told Reuters it is now under investigation by Hong Kong's market watchdog. (Reporting by Beijing and Hong Kong newsrooms; Editing by Miral Fahmy)