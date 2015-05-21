HONG KONG May 21 The parent of Chinese solar
company Hanergy Thin Film Power Group said on Thursday
it is "in good financial condition" a day after shares in its
listed unit tumbled nearly 50 percent.
In a statement posted on its website, the parent company
also said it had not sold any of the 30.6 billion shares it
holds in its Hong Kong-listed unit, which was suspended from
trading on Wednesday following the share plunge.
The Beijing-based group has not engaged in any financial
derivative trading with any institutions or individuals, using
its shares in its Hong Kong listed subsidiary, it added.
Hong Kong-listed Hanergy Thin Film Power lost half its
market value of nearly $40 billion in 24 minutes on Wednesday,
and a source told Reuters it is now under investigation by Hong
Kong's market watchdog.
