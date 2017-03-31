HONG KONG, March 31 Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, the solar panel maker being investigated by Hong Kong's securities regulator, said its parent had paid down some overdue debt, part of a push to end an almost two-year share trading suspension.

Parent Hanergy Holding paid 1.5 billion yuan ($218 million) in overdue trade receivables on March 10, reducing the overdue amount owed to about HK$3.2 billion ($412 million), Hanergy said in a securities filing late on Thursday.

Founder and former Chairman Li Hejun also signed a "deed of guarantee" committing to pay the remainder of the funds over a period of two years after shares in Hanergy resume trading. Li pledged 1.4 billion Hanergy shares as collateral on the payment agreement. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)