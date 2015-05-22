HONG KONG/SINGAPORE May 22 The blistering
sell-off in Chinese solar firm Hanergy Thin Film Power Group
this week burnt several index-tracking stock funds,
exposing the flaws in some of these investment structures
especially in volatile markets like China.
One prominent fund late on Thursday announced changes to the
index it tracked following Hanergy's almost 50 percent tumble,
suggesting other funds could follow suit and raising more
worries for investors who were trapped when trading in the
shares was halted on Wednesday.
Guggenheim Investments, which manages about $200 billion,
said the MAC Global Solar Energy Index tracked by its solar
exchange-traded fund (ETF) was dropping Hanergy as a
constituent, meaning the fund will have to sell its holdings of
the Chinese firm when shares resume trading.
Critics of ETFs, which mostly track indexes passively, say
while these products generally offer more liquidity than
traditional funds, they are sometimes prone to illiquidity risks
and redemption pressures especially when a big component in
their underlying basket of shares faces a trading halt.
That's especially applicable to the China markets, where
ETFs have emerged as a popular investment tool. China-focused
equity ETF and index assets under management have grown more
than three-fourths to $132 billion over the past five years to
end-March, data from fund tracker Lipper showed.
Over the same period, assets of actively-managed
China-focused stock funds have shrunk 12 percent to $199
billion.
"While ETFs are great investment tools, competent active
managers could be better equipped to deal with some situations.
Every ETF is different and investors must be aware of the
underlying securities and treat them differently," said Jackie
Choy, ETF strategist for fund tracker Morningstar Asia.
On Wednesday, shares in Hanergy plunged 47 percent in less
than an hour, wiping $18 billion off its market worth before
being suspended at the company's request. Its shares had nearly
trebled since the start of 2015 until Wednesday.
Some of the world's biggest passive money managers,
including BlackRock Inc and Vanguard, were part of
Hanergy's journey that in two years lifted a little-known
small-cap stock to a near $50 billion solar giant before
Wednesday's slide.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, for instance, is
Hanergy's sixth-biggest shareholder, owning about $183 million
worth of its shares.
BIGGEST HIT
One of the worst hits was taken by the $439 million
Guggenheim Solar ETF, which had Hanergy as its single-biggest
holding and had been buying into the stock recently, perhaps
until end-April, according to Thomson Reuters data. The fund
tumbled 7.8 percent in New York trading on Wednesday.
The troubles for passive managers are compounded when stocks
are suspended from trading. In Hong Kong and China, stocks can
sometimes are halted for months and years.
While a temporary suspension may not hurt ETFs which have
the stock in their basket, a prolonged freeze may induce greater
tracking error for the ETFs and create liquidity problems for
the ETF provider, as they will have to find other proxies to
substitute for the stock.
For investors, a fund's high concentration of holdings in
one stock may even force it to suspend redemptions, making it
hard to exit the investment, some experts said.
While Guggenheim may have averted an immediate disaster by
reducing the selling pressure from active investors in Hanergy
using the ETF as a proxy to liquidate their holdings, the more
the shares remain suspended the greater the tracking error for
the ETF, reducing its attractiveness.
Marco Montanari, head of passive asset management, Asia
Pacific at Deutsche Bank, said ETF providers could "take the
extreme step" of suspending redemptions, locking investors out
of their funds, if dramatic volatility in the ETF's underlying
basket of securities threatened its liquidity.
(Additionanl reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Stephen
Coates)