* HTF appoints CICC to find strategic investor - sources
* HTF attempts to find one on its own for past 6 months -
source
* HTF hopes a strategic partner will help it resume trading-
source
By Clare Jim and Engen Tham
HONG KONG/BEIJING, March 4 Scandal-hit Hanergy
Thin Film (HTF) has appointed China International Capital Corp
(CICC) to find a strategic investor, a move it hopes will shore
up its finances and help its shares resume trading, two sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
HTF is under investigation by the Securities and
Futures Commission (SFC) after its shares crashed suddenly in
May, a case that has raised concerns about possible widespread
market manipulation in Hong Kong, denting the appeal of the
Asian city as a major financial centre.
In a bid to revive its fortunes, the Chinese solar
technology company has been seeking a strategic investor for the
past six months, but it has now decided to enlist one of China's
oldest investment banks to help it as its uncertain financial
future is scaring off investors, one of the sources said.
"Despite (HTF Chairman) Li Hejun's strong connections, no
one would want to put money into this hole now; you don't know
when it'll ever start trading again," the source said.
Both sources declined to be named because the matter remains
confidential. HTF and CICC did not respond to repeated attempts
by Reuters for comment.
Hanergy shares staged a spectacular five-fold rally over
nine months before suddenly crashing 47 percent in a few frantic
minutes of trading on May 20. It was the last day they traded.
Sources familiar with the SFC probe have told Reuters that
the investigation centres on possible market manipulation. The
SFC has confirmed it was investigating Hanergy, but has declined
to give any details.
Li, whose share gains on HTF made him one of China's richest
men, sold in December a six percent stake in the company at a
steep 95 percent discount to HTF's last traded share price,
regulatory filings show.
Several equities analysts who used to cover HTF have long
dropped their coverage. "I doubt it will ever trade again," one
analyst, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of
the Hanergy case, told Reuters.
HTF offered in July to severe its links with mainland parent
Hanergy Holding, its main source of revenues, and its affiliates
in an attempt to address a SFC request for more corporate
accounts disclosure.
But it decided last week to ditch this plan as it needed
more revenues.
"The SFC considered that the restructuring proposal was not
able to/failed to adequately address its concerns and
accordingly, the company did not implement the restructuring
proposal," HTF said in the statement last week, where it also
predicted a significant loss for the year.
(Additional reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Lisa Jucca and
Miral Fahmy)