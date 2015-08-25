* HTF to publish H1 results on Aug. 28, said net loss likely
* HTF in need of new clients after severing links with
parent
* Company is under investigation by Hong Kong market
watchdog
(Adding release date of BNP report)
By Umesh Desai
HONG KONG, Aug 25 Hanergy Thin Film Power Group
Ltd (HTF), which is being probed by Hong Kong
regulators after its stock suddenly plunged, will have to
convince shareholders about its outlook after it cut ties with
its parent, which last year alone bought about two-thirds of its
solar panel making equipment.
HTF, whose valuation peaked at $48.5 billion in March only
to plunge by nearly half in less than one hour two months later,
has already warned the unravelling of these contracts may result
in a first-half net loss, which would be its first since 2009.
The company, whose stock has been suspended since it crashed
on May 20, reports first-half results on Friday. It did not give
a figure for the potential loss.
"Hanergy's recent announcements about its contract and
profits are akin to rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic,"
said Soren Aandahl, director at shortseller Glaucus Research.
"Hanergy has shown little ability to attract customers who
were not also named Hanergy," he told Reuters. "I would be
surprised if it ever traded again."
HTF did not respond to Reuters requests for comment about
its decision to suspend ties with its parent, or to questions
about its business outlook.
HTF is controlled by Li Hejun, who at one point this year
dethroned Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's Jack Ma as
China's richest man. It manufactures solar panel making machines
and its main customers have so far been unlisted China-based
parent Hanergy Holding and its four affiliates.
Hanergy Holding accounted for 62 percent of HTF's sales in
2014, public filings show. Last week, however, HTF said it was
cancelling or suspending these contracts to address concerns by
the Securities and Futures Commission about its dependence on
its parent, but gave no details.
Reuters had previously reported that HTF was resisting an
SFC request to disclose the parent company accounts to the
regulator as a condition to resume trading.
Analysts say thin film solar panels are inefficient by
industry standards, and that makes it difficult for HTF to find
external clients. Thin film panels have an 8-9 percent
conversion rate, which measures the efficiency of turning solar
energy into power, while the industry average is 11-15 percent.
"Uncertainties related to its thin film technology and
market responses to the solar applications are still very high,"
BNP Paribas, which has a "reduce" recommendation on the stock,
said in a March report, its last update on the company.
Some of the contracts HTF has struck with external clients
include a $660 million deal in February with Shandong Macrolink
New Resources Technology Ltd, an unlisted company which produces
thin-film solar collectors. It also agreed to sell a 3.6 percent
stake to a core investor of Shandong Macrolink for $700 million,
company filings show.
Shandong Macrolink, however, told Reuters last week it had
closed that deal, adding that it did not expect future
cooperation with HTF due to its uncertain future.
"HTF sold almost all its production to the parent company
and if those contracts were cancelled, there is no real market
for their equipment," said Hong-Kong based CLSA analyst Charles
Yonts.
(Additional reporting by Emma Yang; editing by Miral Fahmy and
Jason Neely)