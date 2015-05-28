(adds quotes, context)
HONG KONG May 28 Hong Kong's securities
watchdog took the unusual step on Thursday of confirming that it
is investigating Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, the
stock that crashed spectacularly last week in a frenzied hour of
trading.
The statement from the Securities and Futures Commission
(SFC) came just hours after China's official news agency Xinhua
aired a television interview with Hanergy's Chairman Li Hejun,
in which he dismissed as "purely a rumour" reports that the
solar technology company was under investigation, adding it was
"absolutely impossible".
"The SFC wishes to clarify that a formal investigation into
the affairs of Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Limited has been
active and is continuing," the regulator said in an e-mailed
statement.
The SFC did not disclose the nature of the probe, adding:
"The SFC will make no further comment about the investigation."
Hanergy did not answer calls for comment.
The regulator does not normally disclose its investigations
into listed companies, but said it was in the public interest to
do so on this occasion "following reports denying such measures
have been taken". The last time it made such a disclosure was in
2009 following a plunge in the shares of HSBC.
Reuters reported last week that the SFC had been
investigating Hanergy over alleged market manipulation following
an extraordinary five-fold increase in its market value since
September that has attracted a storm of media attention.
This meteoric rise came to a sudden end on May 20, when
Hanergy's stock plunged 47 percent in less than an hour, wiping
$18 billion off its market value before being suspended at the
company's request.
SFC investigations don't usually come to light unless the
watchdog decides to take civil or criminal action against the
party concerned, or if the company decides to disclose the
investigation through stock exchange filings.
Two sources with knowledge of the matter said Hanergy hoped
its shares would resume trading this week, but it had not yet
been able to satisfy enquiries from the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
Suspended shares subject to a regulatory investigation can
take years to begin trading again in Hong Kong, exchange data
shows.
(Reporting by Michelle Price and Elzio Barreto; additional
reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)