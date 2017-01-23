* SFC seeking disqualification of former chairman, directors
* Regulator says directors failed to query Hanergy business
model
* Hanergy shares suspended since 2015 pending SFC
investigation
* Hanergy in negotiations with SFC to resume trading
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, Jan 23 Hanergy Thin Film Power Group
said on Monday its former chairman Li Hejun and four
directors would not contest legal proceedings brought by the
regulator seeking to bar them following an investigation into
the solar panel maker as it seeks to resume trading.
The announcement forms part of a broader attempt by the Hong
Kong-listed company to negotiate an agreement with the
Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to resume trading in its
shares which have been suspended for more than 18 months, the
company said in a stock exchange filing.
Hanergy asked the Hong Kong stock exchange to suspend
trading in its shares on May 20, 2015, after the company lost
half its $40 billion market value in just 24 minutes.
The SFC announced eight days later it was investigating
Hanergy and subsequently directed the bourse to extend the
suspension indefinitely.
The investigation into Hanergy, among the most high-profile
ever conducted by the SFC, has raised fears over widespread
market manipulation in Hong Kong, denting the city's reputation
as a global financial centre.
On Monday, the SFC said it had commenced the legal
proceedings against Li and four directors in the Court of First
Instance because they had failed to question a series
transactions in which Hanergy sold solar panel systems to its
Beijing-based parent, Hanergy Holdings Group and its affiliates,
even though these deals were not in Hanergy's best interests.
The disqualification orders could see Li and the other four
directors barred from being a director or being involved in the
management of any Hong Kong corporation for up to 15 years.
The SFC is also is also seeking a court order requiring Li
to ensure Hanergy Holding Group and the relevant affiliates pay
the outstanding receivables due to the Hong Kong-listed entity
and execute a guarantee securing their payment.
In its exchange filing, Hanergy said Li and the four
directors did not intend to contest the SFC court proceedings in
a bid to meet one of the two key conditions outlined by the SFC
for the resumption of trading.
Li stepped down in May 2016 following a boardroom shakeup
designed to improve the company's corporate governance. At the
time Li confirmed in an exchange filing he had no disagreement
with the board and there were no matters relating to his
resignation that need be brought to the attention of the
exchange or shareholders. Li told local media last year he was
confident the company would resume trading.
Hanergy said it was also trying to meet the SFC's second
condition, which requires it to publish a disclosure document
detailing information on Hanergy's business, financial
performance and prospects to address the SFC's concerns.
"The company has and will continue to use its best
endeavours to fulfil the above-mentioned requirements and will
seek to resume trading of its shares on the Stock Exchange as
soon as possible," it said in the filing.
A spokesperson for Hanergy decline to comment further. The
independent directors could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The first hearing of the SFC's court petition will be on 31
May 2017.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; additional reporting by Clare
Jim, editing by David Evans)