HONG KONG, July 17 Hanergy Thin Film Power Group
Ltd said it may launch a judicial challenge to a
decision by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to
suspend trading in its shares, saying the halt was not in the
interest of shareholders or investors.
The Hong Kong exchange said earlier this week it had been
directed by the SFC to extend a nearly two-month share trading
suspension on Hanergy Thin Film Power, a mainland Chinese solar
technology company which is being investigated by the watchdog
after its shares plummeted in May.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Thursday,
Hanergy said SFC had argued the company had not been able to
keep the market "properly informed" as it failed to provide the
securities watchdog with documents relating to its controlling
shareholder Hanergy Holding.
The Hong Kong-listed company said the documents were not in
its possession, and it considered the SFC's direction to be
"unfair and unreasonable".
Separately, index provider FTSE said Hanergy will be deleted
from the FTSE China 50 index from July 20, following the SFC's
move. Chinese investment firm Fosun International Ltd
would take its place in the index.
Index operator MSCI said it is monitoring the
situation.
Hanergy's management had hoped share trading could be
resumed and has been in talks with the exchange, according to a
person familiar with the matter. Reuters reported on June 24
that the HKEx had asked Hanergy to provide its unlisted Chinese
parent company's accounts before permitting a resumption, a
request turned down by Hanergy.
"The group has and will continue to use its best endeavours
to address the concerns of the SFC and will seek to resume
trading of its shares as soon as possible," chairman Li Hejun
said in the statement, adding Hanergy was operating as normal.
The company had notified the SFC that it intended to make
representations to the board of directors of the SFC to seek to
resume trading as soon as possible.
"If necessary, the company intends to challenge the SFC's
decision judicially," Li said.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Michelle Price; Editing by Richard
Pullin)