HONG KONG May 20 China's Hanergy Thin Film
Power Group said its shares were suspended for trading
on Wednesday after its stock fell nearly 50 percent.
Before the plunge, Hanergy had seen its value soar six-fold
in the past year to $37 billion - more than its nearest two
dozen rivals combined, even as analysts and market watchers
questioned the validity of some of its bullish proclamations.
Controlled by Li Hejun, the firm has mainly relied on its
parent - Hanergy Holdings Group Ltd - for revenue and profits.
Hanergy officials were not immediately available to comment.
Trade was active with more than 170 million shares traded in
the first hour of Wednesday's session, far more than the daily
average for the stock over the past month, according to Thomson
Reuters data. The broader market was down 0.4 percent.
The company is involved in the manufacturing of equipment
and production lines used to make thin-filmed solar panels that
convert sunlight into electricity.
