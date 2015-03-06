HONG KONG, March 6 Shares in Hanergy Thin Film
Power Group fell as much as 9 percent on Friday, a day
after the Hong Kong bourse asked the Chinese company about a
stock price surge that transformed it into the world's most
valuable renewable energy firm.
Hanergy shares have risen 137 percent since Jan. 23, giving
the company founded by China's richest man Li Hejun a market
capitalisation of $40 billion.
The gain has outstripped the average 13 percent rise in the
TRBC index that tracks Chinese renewable energy equipment and
services stocks on Thomson Reuters, and also beat the Hong Kong
benchmark index's 2.4 percent drop in the same period.
In a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday,
Hanergy said it was not aware of any reasons for the unusual
price and trading volume movements.
The stock was the most heavily traded on Thursday via the
Stock Connect scheme that allows mainland investors to trade
Hong Kong shares, with shares worth more than HK$800
million($103 million) changing hands. This accounted for more
than half of the total turnover of Hong Kong stocks bought by
Chinese investors.
Hanergy was also one of the top 10 traded stocks via the
link for the past month.
Some traders attributed the spikes in price and trading
volume to a "short squeeze", where a heavily shorted stock
unexpectedly jumps in value sparked by an increase in buying.
Hanergy said on Tuesday it expects 2014 net profits to have
increased by more than 55 percent due to a "significant increase
in revenue".
The company's valuation on Thursday ranked it above
Denmark-based wind power company Vestas Wind Systems A/s
and U.S.-based solar module manufacturer First Solar
Inc, the second and third most valuable companies on
the TR Global Renewables index. (link.reuters.com/ryc34w)
At 0520gmt on Friday, Hanergy shares were trading at
HK$6.80, down 0.5 percent.
($1 = 7.7559 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Vikram
Subhedar; Editing by Kavita Chandran and Miral Fahmy)