HONG KONG, March 10 China's Hanergy Thin Film Power Group has seen a rise in demand for loaned stock from short-sellers over the past six months, data shows, indicating some investors doubt its five-fold share surge can sustain.

Its shares are now the third-most shorted on the Hong Kong bourse, with nearly all of its stock - or about 4 percent of the free float - eligible for stock-lending out on loan, according to financial data firm Markit as of March 6.

That represents an improvement in demand for shorting from the 75-80 percent of the eligible stock loaned out before October last year. Hanergy shares have gained 414 percent over the past six months.

Short-sellers bet on a stock's price decline by selling it using borrowed shares. They later buy the stock at the lower price to return to the borrower and pocket the difference.

Hanergy, which now boasts a market value of $36 billion and is controlled by Li Hejun, one of China's richest men, is involved in the manufacturing of equipment and production lines used to make thin-filmed solar panels that convert sunlight into electricity.

The firm has mainly relied on its parent - Hanergy Holdings Group Ltd - for revenue and profits. Under a long-term arrangement, Hanergy Thin Film sells solar panel-making production equipment to its parent, which in turn supplies solar panels made by the equipment maker to the listed firm.

That business arrangement has caused some concern among analysts. Some have also questioned Hanergy's outlook.

"The (thin-film) technology may have some market potential but I don't expect it to replace crystalline silicon as the mainstay in the industry any time soon," said Glenn Gu, a Shanghai-based independent solar energy consultant.

Hanergy Thin Film did not respond to phone calls from Reuters seeking comment.

Its shares have jumped over the past year even as many major U.S.-listed Chinese solar panel makers' shares have slid.

The surge has caught the eye of mainland investors and the company has consistently topped the charts for daily trades on the southbound leg of the landmark Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme.

Free-float on the stock is thin, with more than half of the company held by its parent. And Hanergy is trading at 80 times its forward 12-month estimated earnings compared to a sector median of 14 times, according to Thomson Reuters data, raising concerns on its valuation. ($1 = 7.7591 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee, Charlie Zhu, Michelle Price in HONG KONG and Nishant Kumar in LONDON; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)