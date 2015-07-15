HONG KONG, July 15 The Hong Kong securities
regulator has directed the city's stock exchange to extend a
nearly two-month suspension of all dealing in shares of Hanergy
Thin Film Power Group Ltd, the mainland Chinese solar
technology company being investigated by the watchdog after its
shares plummeted in May.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Hong Kong exchange said the
Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) had intervened under a
rarely used provision that exchange data shows can lead to
stocks being suspended for years in some cases. The bourse
declined to comment beyond its statement.
The provision allows the SFC to halt trading in a Hong Kong
stock if it believes the company concerned has distributed "any
materially false, incomplete or misleading information" in
relation to its affairs, has failed to comply with SFC rules, or
if the SFC deems it is in the public interest to do so.
The SFC declined to comment on its intervention to suspend
the stock, which takes responsibility for authorising a trading
restart out of the bourse's hands.
Hanergy itself asked the HKEx to suspend trading in its
shares on May 20 after the company lost half its market value of
nearly $40 billion in just 24 minutes of trading. The stock has
been suspended ever since, with the SFC announcing on May 28
that it is conducting an investigation into Hanergy's "affairs"
without providing further details.
Officials at Hanergy did not immediately respond to requests
for comment on Wednesday.
Hanergy's management had hoped share trading could be
resumed and had been in talks with the exchange, according to a
person familiar with the matter. Reuters reported on June 24
that the HKEx had asked Hanergy to provide its unlisted Chinese
parent company's accounts before permitting a resumption, a
request turned down by Hanergy.
The SFC has only used its power to intervene on trading
resumptions on a few occasions. Previous examples include China
High Precision Automation Group Ltd, a manufacturing
holding company, and sports fabric maker Hontex International
Holdings.
China High Precision, which was suspended in August 2012, is
still awaiting the green light for a trading restart from the
SFC, which hasn't disclosed details of the case.
Meanwhile Hontex shares were first suspended in March 2010
before being eventually delisted after the regulator
investigated information provided to investors in the firm's
initial public offering prospectus.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)