* Sells European imagewear division for 15 mln euros
* Keeps FY 2012 EPS forecast of $2.50-$2.60
May 30 Underwear maker Hanesbrands Inc
plans to exit its unbranded apparel business in the United
States and sell its Outer Banks sportswear label as it seeks to
prop up falling margins.
Hanesbrands said it would also sell its European wholesale
casualwear division to an affiliate of Dutch consumer goods
company Smartwares B.V. for 15 million euros ($18.80 million).
Analysts lauded the company's move to narrow the focus of
the imagewear segment, which sells both branded and private
label apparel to wholesalers that print designs on them. The
business accounts for 8 percent of the company's sales.
"We view Hanesbrands' exit of the imagewear business as a
positive as it is not a core business (and) has proved to be
volatile and unprofitable," Citi analyst Susan Anderson wrote in
a client note.
Hanesbrands, which recently reported a quarterly loss for
the first time in two years, will continue to sell its
higher-priced branded printwear to U.S. wholesalers, mainly
under the Hanes and Champion labels.
Rising costs of raw materials such as cotton have been
eroding Hanesbrands' profitability. The company's gross margins
have slipped by more than 9 percentage points over the last two
quarters, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
The restructuring will hurt sales by $60 million, mostly in
the second half, but will not have a significant impact on
operating profit.
Hanesbrands, which competes with Limited Brands Inc
and Maidenform Brands Inc, expects non-cash pretax
charges of $85 million to $95 million in the second quarter
related to the restructuring.
The company reiterated its previous 2012 earnings forecast
of $2.50 per share to $2.60 per share.
Hanesbrands' shares were trading at $27.76 on Wednesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.