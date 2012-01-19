HONG KONG Jan 19 Hang Lung Properties Ltd
, Hong Kong's third most valuable developer, said on
Thursday that it expects leasing profits from China to soon
surpass Hong Kong.
The company currently draws 48 percent of its leasing profit
from mainland China properties and 52 percent from Hong Kong.
Profit from China should overtake Hong Kong soon as Hang
Lung planned to open one shopping center per year in coming
years in the mainland, Ronnie Chan, chairman of Hang Lung
Properties and Hang Lung Group Ltd said at a press
conference.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Chris Lewis)