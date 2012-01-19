(Updates with share price movement, management comments)

By Alex Frew McMillan

HONG KONG Jan 19 Shares of Hang Lung Properties Ltd jumped on Thursday after it reported increased operating profits and said it expects leasing profits from China soon to surpass those from Hong Kong.

Shares in the company were up 6.8 percent in late afternoon trade, the top performer among the property and construction stocks listed in Hong Kong, with the Hang Lung Group up 6.5 percent. The Hang Seng properties and construction index was up 3.5 percent.

Hang Lung Properties said that underlying net profit for the six months through December 2011 rose 29 percent to HK$1.65 billion, on turnover of HK$3.1 billion. The Hang Lung Group similarly saw underlying net profit for the half-year period rise 27 percent to HK$1 billion.

The companies have changed their fiscal yearend to coincide with the calendar year, from June. They are the first Hong Kong-listed property developers to declare 2011 figures.

Hang Lung Properties, the fifth biggest Hong Kong-listed developer by market capitalisation, owns office buildings and shopping malls, currently draws 48 percent of its leasing profit from mainland China properties and 52 percent from Hong Kong.

Profit from China should overtake Hong Kong soon, with Hang Lung planning to open one shopping center per year in coming years in the mainland, Ronnie Chan, chairman of Hang Lung Properties and Hang Lung Group Ltd said at a news conference.

Chan has said he is a "bear hugger" and keen to buy land in second-tier cities as the China property market slows . But he declined to give a forecast of how much cash the company might spend in 2012.

"I may not be able to meet the target, so why have a target?" he said. "We prepare ourselves well financially."

Bank lending in China started getting easier in October, Chan said, but it is not clear whether the mainland property market has hit its trough.

"The central government has loosened the pressure on the controls, but now it is not clear if the effect is good for developers or not," Chan said.

Hang Lung management said the dividends for the two companies will remain at a level similar to last year's.

Swire Properties started trading on Wednesday at a discount to its net asset value that was similar to the 40 percent discount shown by competing landlords such as Hang Lung Properties and Hongkong Land. But Chan said he was not concerned about the market's valuation.

"We used to trade at a premium for many years, and in the last year or so we have been trading at a discount," he said, adding that he would "go insane" if he lived or died by the whims of investors. With market movements, "we do watch them, but we don't take it to heart too seriously," Chan said. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis and Ken Wills)