HONG KONG Jan 19 Shares of Hang Lung
Properties Ltd jumped on Thursday after it reported
increased operating profits and said it expects leasing profits
from China soon to surpass those from Hong Kong.
Shares in the company were up 6.8 percent in late afternoon
trade, the top performer among the property and construction
stocks listed in Hong Kong, with the Hang Lung Group
up 6.5 percent. The Hang Seng properties and construction index
was up 3.5 percent.
Hang Lung Properties said that underlying net profit for the
six months through December 2011 rose 29 percent to HK$1.65
billion, on turnover of HK$3.1 billion. The Hang
Lung Group similarly saw underlying net profit for the half-year
period rise 27 percent to HK$1 billion.
The companies have changed their fiscal yearend to coincide
with the calendar year, from June. They are the first Hong
Kong-listed property developers to declare 2011 figures.
Hang Lung Properties, the fifth biggest Hong Kong-listed
developer by market capitalisation, owns office buildings and
shopping malls, currently draws 48 percent of its leasing profit
from mainland China properties and 52 percent from Hong Kong.
Profit from China should overtake Hong Kong soon, with Hang
Lung planning to open one shopping center per year in coming
years in the mainland, Ronnie Chan, chairman of Hang Lung
Properties and Hang Lung Group Ltd said at a news
conference.
Chan has said he is a "bear hugger" and keen to buy land in
second-tier cities as the China property market slows
. But he declined to give a forecast of how much
cash the company might spend in 2012.
"I may not be able to meet the target, so why have a
target?" he said. "We prepare ourselves well financially."
Bank lending in China started getting easier in October,
Chan said, but it is not clear whether the mainland property
market has hit its trough.
"The central government has loosened the pressure on the
controls, but now it is not clear if the effect is good for
developers or not," Chan said.
Hang Lung management said the dividends for the two
companies will remain at a level similar to last year's.
Swire Properties started trading on Wednesday at a discount
to its net asset value that was similar to the 40 percent
discount shown by competing landlords such as Hang Lung
Properties and Hongkong Land. But Chan said he
was not concerned about the market's valuation.
"We used to trade at a premium for many years, and in the
last year or so we have been trading at a discount," he said,
adding that he would "go insane" if he lived or died by the
whims of investors. With market movements, "we do watch them,
but we don't take it to heart too seriously," Chan said.
