HONG KONG, July 28 Hong Kong developer Hang Lung Properties Ltd said its underlying first-half profit jumped 27 percent per share, driven by higher residential property sales despite the city's broader economy being hit by slowing growth in mainland China.

Hang Lung, the first of the city's closely watched and influential property developers to report earnings, said on Thursday it earned HK$3.17 billion ($409 million) in underlying net profit in the half year ended June 30, or HK$0.70 per share, up from HK$0.55 per share in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose 37 percent to HK$6.31 billion from HK$4.61 billion in the same period last year, Hang Lung said.

Hang Lung's shares were up 2.6 percent after the earnings were published, broadly unchanged, while the benchmark index was 0.4 percent lower.

($1 = 7.7562 Hong Kong dollars)

