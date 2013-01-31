WRAPUP 5-World pledges to save 'Mother Earth' despite Trump's snub to climate pact
* Germany's Merkel says "Mother Earth" must be saved (Adds comments from U.S. officials, paragraphs 5, 24, 25)
Jan 31 For a full statement on the results of Hang Lung Group Ltd, which is an investment holding company with interests in property investment and development, hotels, department stores and restaurants, please click on: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)
* Germany's Merkel says "Mother Earth" must be saved (Adds comments from U.S. officials, paragraphs 5, 24, 25)
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds comment by White House spokesman, paragraphs 6-7)