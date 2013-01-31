BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Rosetta Genomics
* Morgan stanley reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Rosetta Genomics as of May 23, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 For a full statement on the results of Hang Lung Properties Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Ltd, invests in real estate, please click on: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)
* Morgan stanley reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Rosetta Genomics as of May 23, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management