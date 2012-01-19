Jan 19 Six months ended Dec. 31, 2011
(in million HK$ unless stated)
Shr (H.K. cents) 56 vs 80
Final Div (H.K. cents) 36 vs 54
Net 2,516 vs 3,418
Turnover 3,069 vs 2,521
Company name Hang Lung Properties Ltd
Books close April 24, 2012
Dividend payable May 8, 2012
NOTE - Hang Lung Properties, a subsidiary of Hang
Lung Group Ltd, invests in real estate.
The company has changed its financial year end date from
June 30 to Dec. 31.
The calculation of share earnings is based on the weighted
average of 4,472 million shares in issue during the period
versus 4,252 million shares a year earlier.
