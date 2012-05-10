(Updates to include change in China Enterprises Index)
HONG KONG May 10 Sands China, which
owns and operates casinos and resorts in Macau, is set to become
the 49th constituent of Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index
, the first Macau casino stock to do so, the index
reviewer said in a statement on Thursday.
New China Life Insurance will replace China
Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) as the 40th
component of the China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland listings in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Indexes Co Ltd
said in a separate statement.
Both changes are effective June 4. With this move, New China
Life Insurance, which only made its listing debut in Hong Kong
last December, will become the fifth Chinese insurance member of
the China Enterprises Index, also commonly known as the H-share
index.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jason Neely and Jane
Merriman)