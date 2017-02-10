BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
HONG KONG Feb 10 Hong Kong's stock index compiler said on Friday that shares in Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd will become a constituent of the Hang Seng Index , while Li & Fung Ltd will be removed from the benchmark.
Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd will be added to the index of Chinese enterprises listed in Hong Kong , while the H-shares of Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd will be removed, it said.
The changes are part of the index manager's quarterly review and will take effect on March 6. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.