(Corrects to show Perfect Lead is a unit of Li & Fung
(Retailing), not listed Li & Fung Ltd)
HONG KONG Dec 19 Perfect Lead Investments
Ltd, a unit of Hong Kong's Li & Fung (Retailing) Ltd, has
offered to buy Hong Kong-listed Hang Ten Group Holdings Ltd
for about HK$2.7 billion ($347 million), a source with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Perfect Lead is offering HK$2.70 per share, or a 58.8
percent premium over Hang Ten's last traded price of HK$1.70
each, said the source, who declined to be identified. Hang Ten
Group Holdings stock has been suspended since December 16.
The two companies could not be immediately reached for
comments.
($1 = 7.784 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas)