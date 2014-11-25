METALS-Zinc leads China metals futures higher
SYDNEY, April 21 Zinc led a near across-the board rise in Shanghai base metals futures on Friday on the back of robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity markets.
Nov 25 Hangzhou Century Co Ltd
* Says settles patent infringement lawsuit with Checkpoint Systems Inc
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/11s8Tar
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SYDNEY, April 21 Zinc led a near across-the board rise in Shanghai base metals futures on Friday on the back of robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity markets.
LONDON, April 21 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser reported flat like-for-like sales for the first quarter that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by the ongoing fallout from weak markets in Europe and North America, a South Korean safety scandal and a failed new Scholl product.