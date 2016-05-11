BRIEF-Aisino to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26
May 18 Aisino Corp : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UAqtUn Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 11 Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd. :
* Says amends its private placement plan due to dividend payment
* Says new plan is to issue up to 30 million new shares at 20 yuan per share, for 600 million yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uZ77l1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 18 Aisino Corp : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UAqtUn Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 18 Shenzhen TVT Digital Technology Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/fa2mlU Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)