BRIEF-Blackline files for offering of up to $100 mln of common stock by the selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing
April 6 Hangzhou Shunwang Technology:
* Says the company issued 5,112,305 new shares at 72.57 yuan per share through private placement for fund raising
* Says the company raised 370,999,973.85 yuan in total
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing