FRANKFURT Nov 28 Diversified holding company Franz Haniel & Cie. generated 100 million euros ($129 million) in proceeds from selling a 4.6 percent stake in drugs distributor Celesio, as it aims to cut debt.

Celesio shares were placed with international institutional investors by Deutsche Bank AG, Haniel said, adding that the offer was five times oversubscribed.

The sale at 12.60 euros per share cut Haniel's stake in Celesio to 50.01 percent, as previously announced.

"In the next six months, Haniel will not engage in any further stake sales or transactions which could lead to a further reduction in its Celesio holding," it also said.

Family-owned conglomerate Haniel announced late on Tuesday it would sell down stakes in retailer Metro and Celesio to cut its debt to below 2 billion euros.

Both companies would remain "long term core investments in the Haniel portfolio," it said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)