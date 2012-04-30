DUISBURG, Germany, April 30 German family-run investment company Haniel said it recognised its portfolio was likely too dependent on its large stakes in retailer Metro and drugs distributor Celesio and would look to scale down such big investments in the long-run.

"But at the moment we should not put them up for sale," departing Chief Executive Officer Juergen Kluge told Reuters, adding that to sell the stakes at the current share price would be "irrational".

Haniel owns 55 percent of Celesio, and 34 percent of Metro. Its ratings outlook was cut last year after falls in the share prices of the two companies. It also controls washroom dispensers company CWS-boco and equipment marketing group Takkt. [ID:nL5 E7MN2HN]

Metro shares have lost 51 percent of their value over the last year, while Celesio stock is down 20 percent.

Kluge, speaking after the conglomerate reported 2011 results, said it would take Celesio three years to get back to its former levels of profitability.

Kluge is stepping down from Haniel after rows over management at both Celesio and Metro. Lufthansa's departing chief financial officer Stefan Gemkow is likely to take over as CEO on August 1, Haniel said earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Victoria Bryan)