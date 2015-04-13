DUISBERG, Germany, April 13 German investment
group Haniel said on Monday it is happy with its
investment in retailer Metro despite weak profits last
year and aims to benefit from a recovery in the business.
"Metro is on the right track and we want to participate in
that," said Chief Executive Stephan Gemkow, adding that
management was taking the right action and the share price has
risen 50 percent since the start of the year.
Gemkow said that the effects of volatile currencies on
Metro's business should not be overestimated. The stock was hit
last year due to the company's exposure to Russia and the weak
rouble.
Haniel board member Florian Funk noted that Metro's
cash-and-carry and consumer electronics businesses were
generating same-store growth after several years of decline.
Haniel, which owns a 30 percent stake in Metro, last year
ended a shareholder pact with the Schmidt-Ruthenbeck family
which own almost 16 percent in the retailer.
Haniel has more than 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) in cash
available for acquisitions following the sale of its stake in
drug distributor Celesio to U.S.-based McKesson Corp
, but says it wants to diversify beyond the retail
sector.
($1 = 0.9460 euros)
(Reporting by Nikola Rotscheroth, writing by Emma Thomasson;
editing by Thomas Atkins)