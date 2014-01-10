FRANKFURT Jan 10 Family-owned German conglomerate Haniel denied on Friday a media report that said it was considering pushing for a break-up of Metro AG , the retailer in which it owns a little over 30 percent.

Investor newsletter Platow Brief had said late on Thursday, without citing sources, that Haniel Chief Executive Stephan Gemkow was thinking about a break-up of Metro to raise funds to restructure Haniel.

A spokesman for Haniel said the report was "complete nonsense" and said Haniel was not involved in Metro's operating business. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)