BRIEF-Euronet Worldwide intends to review amended merger agreement
* Euronet Worldwide - acknowledges it submitted a binding offer to acquire MoneyGram International to MoneyGram's board of directors on April 14, 2017
FRANKFURT Jan 10 Family-owned German conglomerate Haniel denied on Friday a media report that said it was considering pushing for a break-up of Metro AG , the retailer in which it owns a little over 30 percent.
Investor newsletter Platow Brief had said late on Thursday, without citing sources, that Haniel Chief Executive Stephan Gemkow was thinking about a break-up of Metro to raise funds to restructure Haniel.
A spokesman for Haniel said the report was "complete nonsense" and said Haniel was not involved in Metro's operating business. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Euronet Worldwide - acknowledges it submitted a binding offer to acquire MoneyGram International to MoneyGram's board of directors on April 14, 2017
* Says 2016 net profit up 120.9 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan ($174.34 million)