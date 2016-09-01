SEOUL, Sept 1 A South Korean court will give the go ahead for commencing rehabilitation proceedings at Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd as early as this week, a judge said on Thursday.

The court's decision will allow Hanjin Shipping to engage in legal action in jurisdictions outside South Korea to keep its ships and other assets from being seized, the Seoul Central District Court judge said.

"We're not considering liquidation at all," the judge told Reuters.

Hanjin Shipping filed for court receivership on Wednesday after losing the support of its banks. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)