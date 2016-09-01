SEOUL, Sept 2 South Korean container shipper
Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday its membership
in the CKYHE shipping alliance has been suspended, adding to the
troubles of the country's top shipping firm.
A Hanjin Shipping spokeswoman told Reuters the firm was
notified late Thursday that its membership in the alliance,
which includes China COSCO, Yang Ming Marine
Transport Corp and Evergreen Marine Corp Taiwan Ltd
, has been suspended.
Separately, the Korea Exchange said Hanjin Shipping's shares
will resume trading on Sept. 5. The firm filed for court
receivership earlier this week after creditor banks decided to
end financial support.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo JIn; writing by Se Young
Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)