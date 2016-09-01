SEOUL, Sept 2 South Korean container shipper Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday its membership in the CKYHE shipping alliance has been suspended, adding to the troubles of the country's top shipping firm.

A Hanjin Shipping spokeswoman told Reuters the firm was notified late Thursday that its membership in the alliance, which includes China COSCO, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp and Evergreen Marine Corp Taiwan Ltd , has been suspended.

Separately, the Korea Exchange said Hanjin Shipping's shares will resume trading on Sept. 5. The firm filed for court receivership earlier this week after creditor banks decided to end financial support. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo JIn; writing by Se Young Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)