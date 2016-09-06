SEOUL, Sept 6 Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd's
government-backed creditors will provide the
collapsed carrier with roughly 100 billion won ($90.60 million)
of loans if Hanjin's parent provides collateral, South Korean
government officials said on Tuesday.
The decision was made at a meeting between the government
and the ruling party, according to the officials.
Separately, part of the government's supplementary budget
would be earmarked to support small- and medium-sized businesses
whose cargoes have been stranded on Hanjin ships as ports and
vendors refused to provide services for Hanjin, which is under
court receivership, a lawmaker in the ruling Saenuri party said.
($1 = 1,103.7500 won)
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Lee Chang-ho; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)