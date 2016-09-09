By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, Sept 8 The collapse of Hanjin Shipping
will boost the cost to U.S. businesses and consumers
of a wide range of imported goods, from furniture and clothing
to fresh fruit and frozen meat, according to federal agencies,
shippers and retailers.
With Hanjin's future in doubt, carriers have announced they
will hike container freight rates by as much as 50 percent
beginning next month as retailers scramble to secure shipping
ahead of the peak year-end holiday season, industry sources
said.
United Parcel Service Inc said on Thursday it is
seeing a bump in demand for its freight services and is working
with customers in Asia to shift goods from Hanjin containers to
other ocean freight operators or air freight services. About $14
billion worth of cargo was stranded by the collapse of the
seventh largest container carrier in the world.
"Right now, there is much more (freight) demand than there
is supply. People are scrambling to find a carrier with space,"
said Peter Friedmann, executive director of the Agriculture
Transportation Coalition shipping industry group.
"But the biggest challenge right now is for people with
cargo on Hanjin ships," he said.
Cargo shippers have been forced to pay thousands of dollars
in fees to terminal owners and truckers to reclaim their goods
from Hanjin ships to prevent perishable foods from spoiling and
to avoid losing sales because goods are not available when
customers want them.
Hanjin would normally pay the fees for port usage and
container handling as part of its freight services. With the
South Korean shipper in receivership, it is unclear if shippers
would recoup any added costs they pay out of pocket to retrieve
their goods.
Singapore-based crop shipper Agrocorp International said
that DP World, terminal operator at Port Metro Vancouver, last
week held 24 containers, or 600 tonnes, of its Canadian lentils
that were bound for India and Bangladesh, demanding a release
fee of $450 per container.
Industry analysts expect the freight increases to be
short-lived as more shipping capacity comes on line.
"The Hanjin ships are going to be off the market for the
holiday seasons. It will take several months to sort through the
legalities, but any rate increase will be temporary," said David
St. Amand, president of Navigistics Consulting.
In the short term, retailers are likely to take hits to
their profit margins as they try to shield customers from any
more price rises in a hyper-competitive retail market.
"We believe that (the Hanjin collapse) will likely increase
our short to medium term ocean freight costs which will
minimally impact product cost in all of our operating segments
to varying degrees. However, inventory availability is good,"
Paul Toms, CEO of Hooker Furniture, said on an earnings
conference call on Thursday.
Joe Parsons, CFO for Michael Kors, said from the
Goldman Sachs retail conference on Wednesday that the company
does not expect a significant long-term impact on its business.
But "there is going to be some pricing pressure. At this point,
we are continuing to evaluate it," he said.
The American Apparel and Footwear Association said it
expects gross margins to be pressured in the near term by the
higher shipping prices and additional unloading fees.
Hanjin's collapse could wreak havoc on port operations and
shipping lines over the next two to three months and could
impact trade between the United States and South Korea, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said in a report published on
Thursday.
Container freight charges have more than doubled since May
and could appreciate further, the agency said. The average cost
to move goods in 40-foot containers from the U.S. West Coast to
Asia was quoted at $1,700 this month, up from $788 in May.
