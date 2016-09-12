BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
SEOUL, Sept 12 Former Hanjin Shipping chairwoman Choi Eun-young plans to provide 10 billion won ($9 million) in private funds to Hanjin Shipping, a spokeswoman for Choi said on Monday. ($1 = 1,111.8300 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.