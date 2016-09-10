SEOUL, Sept 10 Korean Air Lines, the
biggest shareholder of Hanjin Shipping, has approved
a plan to provide a loan of 60 billion won ($54.16 million) to
the troubled shipper.
The support will be offered on condition of securing Hanjin
Shipping's Long Beach Terminal as collateral, Korean Air said.
Hanjin Group has pledged to raise a total of 100 billion won
($90 million) in funds to help rescue cargo that is stranded at
sea following the failure of Hanjin Shipping, the world's
seventh-largest container carrier.
Out of the 100 billion won, Hanjin Group Chairman Cho
Yang-ho will raise 40 billion won from private funds next week.
($1 = 1,107.7300 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)