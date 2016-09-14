* Three bulk carriers sold charter-free at about market
rates
* Two Hanjin container ships also up for sale - brokers
* Spike in freight rates not expected to last due to
over-capacity
* Hanjin-owed vessels worth around $1.76 bln - industry
estimate
(Adds detail on ownership of vessels)
By Brenda Goh and Keith Wallis
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Three ships
chartered to Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd have been sold
and two more vessels are up for sale, ship brokers said on
Wednesday, kicking off an asset sale sparked by the failure of
the world's seventh largest container shipper.
Around $14 billion of cargo has been tied up globally as
ports, tugboat operators and cargo handling firms worried about
not being paid refuse to work for Hanjin, which filed for
receivership in a Seoul court on Aug 31.
While some ships have been offloaded since then,
bottlenecks are forming at some ports and truck yards as
containers pile up.
Three bulk carriers, used for carrying commodities such as
iron ore, coal and grain, were sold by lessors for a total of
almost $39 million, according to data from ship valuation firm
VesselsValue.
The largest, the 180,000 deadweight tonne (DWT) capesize
Hanjin Matsuyama, was sold by Japanese shipping firm Kumiai
Senpaku to Singapore-based Winning Shipping for $22.75 million,
according to the data. An official at Winning said the deal had
not yet been completed.
The five-year old ship, last tracked off South Korea, was
sold charter-free, meaning it is no longer chartered by Hanjin
Shipping, a ship broker told Reuters.
The two smaller 37,000 DWT handyside vessels have been sold
to Greek buyers, also charter-free, the broker said.
Vessels that are sold can be bought by their new owners with
existing charter, or rental, agreements in place or
charter-free, meaning they can be hired out to new firms such as
commodities companies.
With prices already depressed by over-capacity, the values
achieved were in line with recent similar sales and estimates
from shipping services firm Clarkson.
Two container ships worth between $18-$22 million have also
been put up for sale, two other ship brokers with knowledge with
the matter said.
"Potential buyers have to register their interest by the end
of this week with offers by the end of this month," said an
Asian secondhand ship broker.
The vessels, both built in 2013, can carry up to 4,522
20-foot containers. The Hanjin Mar is currently anchored off the
south coast of South Korea while the Hanjin Marine is heading to
Prince Rupert in Canada, according to Thomson Reuters ship
tracking data.
A spokeswoman for Hanjin Shipping said the two vessels were
chartered and were being returned to the owners, declining to
identify them.
Thomson Reuters data and Equasis, a European ship database,
showed Panama-registered Tribridge Marine-Oceania and Tribridge
Marine-Pacific as the registered owners, but Hanjin Shipping
Holdings as the beneficial owner.
Shipbrokers expect more Hanjin ships to be put on the market
although uncertainty about the company's future could delay
progress and some could be sold off-market to other South Korean
companies.
A court has given Hanjin until late November to come up with
a rehabilitation plan that creditors agree to.
The fleet of 63 ships Hanjin owns is worth around $1.76
billion, VesselsValue estimates, well short of the $5.5 billion
in debt the company reported as at the end of June, 2016. It had
chartered a further 78 vessels before its failure.
OVER-CAPACITY TO REMAIN
While uncertainty around Hanjin Shipping has caused a spike
in freight prices, few expect it to last.
Cargo ships of around 257.8 million DWT, equal to about 14.6
percent of the global fleet, are due for delivery from now to
around 2019 and global seaborne trade growth is just 2.4
percent, Clarkson data shows.
That points to little short-term improvement in the shipping
markets with no real return to profitability until 2019-2020, at
least, analysts say.
Low scrap values and freight rates higher than operating
costs mean there is little incentive for owners to scrap.
"The industry needs to break the trend of halting demolition
activity as soon as the Baltic Dry Index (a basket of freight
rates) improves marginally," said Peter Sand, chief shipping
analyst at shipping lobby group BIMCO.
Around two-thirds of Hanjin's fleet are not operating
properly, including vessels seized, barred entry to ports or
terminals, denied services or moving slowly, according to Hanjin
Shipping data on Monday.
That has delayed grain and oilseed shipment on key global
routes, with cargoes carrying pulses from Canada to India
running at least 15 days behind schedule.
"We have to queue again and look for other shipping
companies which are already witnessing an increased demand for
their services," said one Singapore-based trader who ships
pulses from Canada.
(Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul, Naveen Thukral
in Singapore and the Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Lincoln
Feast)