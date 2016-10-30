SEOUL Oct 31 South Korea's finance minister
said on Monday the government planned to support orders of 250
or more vessels by 2020 to help local shipbuilders.
The minister also said in a statement that South Korea would
provide policy financing of 6.5 trillion Korean won ($5.67
billion) in total so that local shipping firms could acquire new
vessels that are competitive.
The government announced measures to support local
shipbuilding and shipping industries following the collapse of
Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd, which applied for court
receivership at the end of August.
($1 = 1,146.3900 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Peter
Cooney)