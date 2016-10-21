SEOUL Oct 21 Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd
chose an advisor to seek a potential sale of its stake in Long
Beach Terminal, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
Hanjin Shipping chose the advisor with the approval of the
Seoul court overseeing the shipper's receivership, the
spokeswoman said, declining to name the advisor.
The collapsed shipper owns a majority stake in Total
Terminals International LLC, which operates Long Beach Terminal.
A spokesman for the Seoul Central District Court could not
be immediately reached.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)