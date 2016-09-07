SEOUL, Sept 7 South Korea plans to deploy more
than 20 container ships from next week as substitutes for Hanjin
Shipping vessels, to contain the fallout from the
collapse of the shipper, the finance minister said on Wednesday.
The United States, Europe and Southeast Asia are among the
destinations, Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said in a meeting with
other ministers in the capital, Seoul.
He added that cargo from a total of eight ships has been
offloaded in South Korea, which has asked 18 countries to
prevent seizures of Hanjin cargoes.
(Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee, Cynthia Kim; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)