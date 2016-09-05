BRIEF-Cannabrands AG comments on opening of insolvency proceedings
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
SEJONG, South Korea, Sept 5 South Korea plans to direct Hanjin Shipping vessels to ports where ship seizures are disallowed so that cargo can be safely offloaded, the country's vice finance minister said on Monday.
The plan would include taking Hanjin's fleet to ports in the United States, Singapore and Hamburg, Choi Sang-mok told reporters in Sejong.
The company should primarily be responsible for unpaid unloading fees, he added. (Reporting by Shin-hyung lee, Cynthia Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.